No. 25 Pitt turns to Holden Geriner against North Carolina

No. 25 Pitt will try to maintain its unbeaten start with a new quarterback when it hosts North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers play with a national ranking for the first time this season when the Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh.

Pitt (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is one of three teams without an ACC loss, but the Panthers have been forced to make changes.

After Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in last Friday night's 35-33 victory over Virginia Tech, the Panthers may need time to adjust. Fifth-year QB Holden Geriner takes over the first-string role.

"I can tell you this, our players love Holden as well," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.

North Carolina (2-2, 0-1) fell short last week at home, losing 37-26 to No. 3 Notre Dame.

Pitt is 5-0 for the second time in three years, looking to keep the mojo going with Geriner in his first season in the program after transferring from Texas State following three seasons in Auburn's program.

Narduzzi, who has guided the Panthers to a 3-0 start in ACC play three times previously, is looking to do it again but doesn't want to divulge the differences between the quarterbacks.

"I don't want to get into the details about that," he said. "After the game, we'll talk about it. But, you know, there's differences, obviously."

North Carolina will be preparing for some uncertainty with the Panthers.

"(Geriner) has played, (so) I'm sure they have a lot of confidence in him," Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick said. "I doubt that they'll change their offense much, but we'll see. They got two other players that we have to be ready for."

Belichick said Pitt's receivers have been prone to making explosive plays, so it might not matter who's throwing the ball.

North Carolina could need reinforcements along the defensive front after nose tackle Isaiah Johnson suffered an injury against Notre Dame.

"It's hard to replace a guy like Isaiah," Belichick said.

That would leave Nicco Maggio and Trey Giddens, both second-year college players, to pick up some of the playing time at that spot.

North Carolina's Jaden Jefferson was named the ACC Specialist of the Week for his 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half against Notre Dame.

Pitt has a plus-five turnover margin, so maintaining that level of efficiency will be important for the Panthers.

The Tar Heels have had solid production on their first drives this season, and that's something to build on.

"We've had some really good execution on some of those," Belichick said. "We spend a good amount of time in practice on those opening plays. It's good for your confidence, good for your momentum."

North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw three touchdown passes against Notre Dame, and each went to a tight end.

Edwards will face a Pitt defense that tends to be disruptive.

"They hit the quarterback a lot, but it's not just one guy," Belichick said. "They play good team defense and pressure a lot."

Pitt, No. 4 Miami and Duke are the only undefeated ACC teams. The Panthers have outscored opponents 157-34 in four home games this year.

A sold-out crowd is expected, as Pitt is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of its 1976 national championship team.