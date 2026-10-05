No secret: Bears name Tyson Bagent as starting QB vs. Packers

After guiding the Chicago Bears to a victory Sunday, quarterback Tyson Bagent will be the starter in a Week 5 rivalry matchup on the road against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Ben Johnson revealed Monday.

"Tyson will be the guy," Johnson said on his weekly radio appearance at ESPN1000. "We'll go from there. We're in good shape."

Stepping in for injured quarterback Caleb Williams, Bagent was 25 of 34 for a career-high 268 yards and one interception in a 23-12 home victory over the New York Jets.

"I thought the guys rallied behind me," Bagent said after the victory. "I felt extreme faith from the coaches towards me. That's just hats off to all the hard work that's been put in. So, I was really appreciative of that, and I think it allowed me to go spin it at a higher level."

Williams got the Bears off to a fast start in a 59-37 road victory over the Carolina Panthers then came away with a hamstring injury in a 9-3 Week 2 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Keenum guided a 27-7 home victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after Bagent cleared concussion protocol shortly before the game.

Keenum did take the opening snap Sunday and pitched the ball to D'Andre Swift. Bagent took over from there and gave the Bears their third victory guided by a third different QB.

Bagent technically started Sunday's game when he was split wide for the opening snap.

Bagent, 26, last started an NFL game during the 2023 season. He went 2-2 in place of former Bears quarterback Justin Fields. In 14 career games, Bagent has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,239 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions.