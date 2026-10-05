Ravens optimistic QB Lamar Jackson ankle injury isn't 'crazy long-term'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not ruled out for Week 5, a Sunday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, but Baltimore is bracing for his absence to stretch beyond the second half of a Week 4 win.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said it's too early to know what Jackson's status could be for this week. Jackson injured his left ankle and wore a protective boot out of the stadium on Sunday night after sitting out the second half of a 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

"I really don't think it's going to be crazy long-term, but we'll see what happens," Minter said.

The Ravens (3-1) share the AFC North lead with the Cleveland Browns (3-1), who will host Baltimore on Oct. 18.

Jackson's status won't be updated until Wednesday afternoon, Minter said. The Ravens would start Tyler Huntley against the Falcons if Jackson isn't available.

Huntley completed 8 of 9 passes for 63 yards in the second half to steer Baltimore past Tennessee.

Minter said Monday he didn't "know the chances yet" that Huntley could be in line to make his 12th start with the Ravens. He's 5-6 as a spot starter with Baltimore.

"We're still gathering a lot of the information and the imaging and things like that, just dealing with a little bit of an ankle and we'll kind of see where that shakes out," Minter said of Jackson's status. "Full trust and confidence in him that when it's ready to roll that we'll roll and go from there."