Report: 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (knee) could miss 'couple' weeks

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk could miss "a couple of weeks" after hyperextending his knee in Sunday's win against the Denver Broncos, ESPN reported Monday.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection will have an MRI on Monday to confirm tests taken after the 24-14 victory in Santa Clara, Calif., per the report.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a low hit by Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron that appeared to bend Juszczyk's knee backward. He remained on the field for several minutes before being helped to the sideline by trainers.

Juszczyk, 35, is in his 10th season with the 49ers. He has four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in four games this season.

He has 309 career receptions for 2,932 yards and 21 touchdowns in 210 games (163 starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-16) and 49ers. He has also rushed 69 times for 234 yards and six scores.

A fourth-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2013, Juszczyk was named first-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2025.