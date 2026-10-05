Report: Chargers OT Rashawn Slater to miss time with ankle injury

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater is believed to have a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, ESPN reported Monday.

Slater's injury is yet another blow for the Chargers' offensive line, which saw right tackle Joe Alt leave Sunday's 30-23 loss against the Seattle Seahawks with a neck injury while left guard Trevor Penning was being checked for a concussion.

Those issues have come after new center Tyler Biadasz was lost for the season with a knee injury during training camp.

The Chargers are off to an 0-4 start as quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 59.7% of his passes, which is 24th in the NFL. He has four touchdown passes to six interceptions and has been sacked 12 times, which is one off the NFL lead.

Slater, 27, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2024. He missed the 2025 campaign after tearing a patellar tendon during camp.

He started each of the Chargers' first four games and has started in all 55 games he has played since he was a first-round draft pick by the Chargers out of Northwestern in 2021.