Report: Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton (ankle) out 3-4 months

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton faces a recovery timeline of 3-4 months after suffering a gruesome ankle injury on Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Reports said that Thornton sustained a dislocated left ankle that doctors put back in place. Per NFL Network, the Chiefs are optimistic that Thornton may return by the end of the regular season or at least in time for the playoffs.

Thornton was hurt at the end of a 55-yard reception. He reeled in a pass from Patrick Mahomes and streaked toward the end zone before Treydan Stukes tackled him from behind, and the two got twisted as they fell to the ground.

Thornton celebrated the catch by raising his right arm toward the stands. But he crumbled to the ground as soon as he tried to stand, and his left ankle was twisted in the other direction.

Kansas City also lost wide receiver Rashee Rice in that 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but NFL Network reported that his hamstring injury is considered minor. The Chiefs have their bye in Week 5, and it's possible Rice will be ready to return in time for Week 6.