Report: Commanders WR Jaylin Lane (ankle) likely done for season

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane is likely to miss the rest of the season after fracturing and dislocating his ankle on Sunday, NFL Network reported Monday.

Lane, 24, sustained the injury during a 30-13 loss to the Colts in London. He was carted off the field and stayed behind in England to undergo additional testing.

Lane has 18 catches for 250 yards over 19 games (four starts) since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, including two receptions for 25 yards in four games this season.

He has provided more value as a return specialist, taking back two punts for touchdowns as a rookie while averaging 23.4 yards per kickoff return in his young career.