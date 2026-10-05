Report: Commanders WR Jaylin Lane (ankle) likely done for season (NFL)

Kirby Lee

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) is carted off the field after an apparent injury during the third quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Commanders WR Jaylin Lane (ankle) likely done for season

By Field Level Media

Oct 5, 20268 hours ago

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane is likely to miss the rest of the season after fracturing and dislocating his ankle on Sunday, NFL Network reported Monday.

Lane, 24, sustained the injury during a 30-13 loss to the Colts in London. He was carted off the field and stayed behind in England to undergo additional testing.

Lane has 18 catches for 250 yards over 19 games (four starts) since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, including two receptions for 25 yards in four games this season.

He has provided more value as a return specialist, taking back two punts for touchdowns as a rookie while averaging 23.4 yards per kickoff return in his young career.

--Field Level Media

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