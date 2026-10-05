Report: Eagles RB Tank Bigsby to IR with Saquon Barkley uncertain for Week 5

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby needs core muscle surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, ESPN reported Monday.

Bigsby suffered a core injury Sunday late in the Eagles' loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He will have the procedure done in Philadelphia and the team hopes he can be back in six weeks or less, according to the report.

The injury to Philadelphia's No. 2 running back comes at an inopportune time, as Saquon Barkley's status is also up in the air after he left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

Coach Nick Sirianni left open the possibility of Barkley playing Sunday when the Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

"I know he'll do everything he can do to get himself back. Obviously, he's a great player and a great teammate, and we always need him on the field," Sirianni said.

Barkley was hurt on his second carry of the game early in the first quarter and was seen limping on the sideline. However, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Barkley was seen walking normally as he left the stadium.

Will Shipley is the only healthy running back remaining on the Eagles' active roster. Dameon Pierce is one of three running backs currently on their practice squad; the former Houston Texans starter is in his first year with the organization.