Report: Jets DE Braiden McGregor (pec) out for season (NFL)

Vincent Carchietta

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor (55) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Jets DE Braiden McGregor (pec) out for season

By Field Level Media

Oct 5, 20266 hours ago

New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor tore a pectoral muscle in the team's 23-12 loss against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season, ESPN reported Monday.

McGregor left Sunday's game with what was diagnosed as a chest injury.

In four games, McGregor recorded seven tackles, including two tackles against the Bears. The 25-year-old has 28 tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss in 23 career games over three seasons in New York after he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.

--Field Level Media

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