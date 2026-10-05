Report: Jets DE Braiden McGregor (pec) out for season

New York Jets defensive end Braiden McGregor tore a pectoral muscle in the team's 23-12 loss against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season, ESPN reported Monday.

In four games, McGregor recorded seven tackles, including two tackles against the Bears. The 25-year-old has 28 tackles, two quarterback hits, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss in 23 career games over three seasons in New York after he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.