Report: No serious ankle injury for Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II will only miss a short amount of time after an MRI revealed Monday that he does not have a serious right ankle injury, ESPN reported.

Surtain was hobbled following a non-contact injury just before halftime. He missed the second half of a 24-14 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"Of course today and throughout the week, really we'll stay away from any updates," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Monday when asked about adding a cornerback to the roster. "Guys were all in today getting work and rehabbing. We'll make sure we go through the process well, and then we'll have a report Wednesday."

A two-time first-team All-Pro selection who was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, Surtain has 21 tackles in four games for the Broncos this season. In six career seasons, all in Denver, the 26-year-old has 233 tackles with 12 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant also came away from Sunday's game with a sprained ankle, but his MRI also showed no serious issue. Bryant, 23, has nine receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown this season, his second in the NFL.