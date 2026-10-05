Report: Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper (Achilles) out for season

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper will miss the remainder of the season after test revealed Monday he has a torn left Achilles tendon.

Cooper was carted off the field Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he went to the ground untouched immediately after a snap in the third quarter. He grabbed at his left ankle as the play proceeded.

Cooper, 24, had 30 tackles and an interception in four games this season. The former second-round draft pick in 2024 out of Texas A&M has 235 tackles with seven sacks in 34 games (24 starts) in three seasons with Green Bay.

The Packers filled Cooper's spot with Isaiah McDuffie and Ty'Ron Hopper for the remainder of the game.