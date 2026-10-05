Report: Saints WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) still weeks away from debut

Saints rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is eligible to come off injured reserve Tuesday after missing the first four weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, is still weeks away from making his debut, ESPN reported Monday.

The team is targeting a Week 7 return, per the report. However, a complicating factor is that game against Pittsburgh on Oct. 25 will be played in Paris, potentially delaying his availability until Week 9 against Cleveland after New Orleans' Week 8 bye.

Tyson, the eighth overall pick in April's draft, sustained a right hamstring injury in a joint training camp practice with Jacksonville on Aug. 13. He also missed three games of his final season at Arizona State with a hamstring injury.

"We'll just see," Saints coach Kellen Moore said Saturday when asked about Tyson's timeline. "He's still with the trainers right now, so that's the focus right now from a rehab standpoint. And once some football stuff comes up, obviously we'll open up a window and we'll go from there."

Tyson, 22, finished his collegiate career with 158 catches for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns at Colorado (2022) and Arizona State (2024-25).

With Tyson sidelined, Chris Olave (375 yards) and Devaughn Vele (172) are the only New Orleans wide receivers with more than 50 receiving yards through three games this season.

The Saints (1-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) on Monday night.