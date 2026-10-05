Vikings G Donovan Jackson (knee) likely out for season

Minnesota Vikings guard Donovan Jackson, who was the team's first-round draft pick in 2025, is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a left knee injury that will require surgery, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.

Jackson came away from Sunday's 15-10 home victory over the Miami Dolphins with a torn meniscus.

After he was a standout at Ohio State, where he was named first-team All-America in 2024, Jackson was the 24th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games during his rookie season, all of them starts.

Jackson, 23, started in all four games for the Vikings this season as they have gotten off to a 4-0 start.

Also, Minnesota offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw is in concussion protocol, the team announced. Darrisaw, 27, is in his sixth season with the Vikings and also started the first four games. The team's 2021 first-round pick (No. 23 overall) has played in 62 career games (60 starts).