West Virginia commit Chris Wilson Jr. killed in shooting

West Virginia football commit Chris Wilson Jr., a four-star defensive end prospect from Indiana, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Muncie, Ind. He was 17.

Muncie police are investigating the shooting after finding Wilson inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of East Cromer Avenue.

According to police, emergency dispatchers received a report of gunfire at approximately 2:59 a.m. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or released a possible motive.

Wilson was a senior at Yorktown High School and one of Indiana's highest-rated football recruits in the Class of 2027. He committed to West Virginia in June, choosing the Mountaineers over offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Purdue and several other Division I programs.

The 235-pound edge rusher was ranked 31st at his position nationally and sixth overall in Indiana, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Wilson recorded 25 tackles, including four sacks, and an interception during his junior season in 2025, helping Yorktown capture a Class 4A sectional championship. He had 12 tackles and a sack through five games this season.

Yorktown principal Stacey Brewer confirmed Wilson's death Monday in a message to students and families, saying his family had given the school permission to release the information.

"With great sadness, I share that Chris Wilson, a senior at Yorktown High School, died tragically early this morning," Brewer wrote. "Chris was a valued member of our school, our football team, and our community. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and teammates."

The school also informed families that local authorities had determined there was no ongoing threat to students or school facilities.

Counselors will be available when classes resume following the school's fall break.

Wilson was among the highest-ranked players in West Virginia's incoming recruiting class and was expected to join the Mountaineers next year.

"The West Virginia football program is heartbroken by the news of the tragic loss of Chris Wilson Jr. this morning," coach Rich Rodriguez said Monday in a prepared statement. "We really enjoyed getting to know Chris during the recruiting process. The WVU football program sends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Chris' family in this difficult time."

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.