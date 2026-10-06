Bijan Robinson (2 TDs), Falcons spoil Saints' homecoming anniversary

Bijan Robinson rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, Brian Robinson Jr. ran for three scores and the visiting Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 45-24 on Monday night.

Bijan Robinson set the tone with a 59-yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage, deflating a sellout crowd that was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Saints' 23-3 Monday Night Football victory over the Falcons in the first game in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.

Brian Robinson added 62 rushing yards for the Falcons (2-2), who had a second consecutive lopsided road victory, 11 days after a 35-14 win against Green Bay.

Tyler Shough passed for 286 yards but needed 48 attempts to do so as the Saints (1-3) failed to score through the air until the final two minutes.

The Saints received the second-half kickoff and produced a 13-play drive before stalling at the 8, and Daniel Carlson kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut the Falcons' lead to 24-10.

Atlanta answered with Brian Robinson's 8-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 31-10 at the end of the third quarter.

Alvin Kamara ran 5 yards for his second touchdown in the fourth, but New Orleans had just 50 yards on the ground against the Falcons' top-ranked run defense.

Michael Penix Jr., who completed 15 of 20 passes for 223 yards, threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson, and Brian Robinson ran 11 yards for Atlanta's final score. Shough threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele with 1:13 left.

After Kendre Miller's fumble on the Saints' third possession, Bijan Robinson ran 4 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Shough's 44-yard pass completion to Chris Olave on the penultimate play of the first quarter led to Kamara's 3-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, trimming the Saints' deficit to 14-7.

The Falcons answered on the ensuing possession with Brian Robinson's 4-yard scoring run to regain a 14-point lead. Nick Folk added a 29-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-7 at halftime.