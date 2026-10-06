Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. (biceps) out for season

Arizona Cardinals starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. will be placed on injured reserve for the third straight year and miss the remainder of the season with a torn left biceps, head coach Mike LaFleur announced.

Johnson sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Arizona's 36-24 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

"I don't know exactly when (surgery is) going to happen, but it's going to happen soon to get the process going. I know I was quick on that," LaFleur said.

"I feel for him -- just all these guys. It sucks for him, first and foremost. It sucks obviously for the Arizona Cardinals, our offense, this team. But it's NFL football -- here we are in October and the show goes on."

Rookie Jayden Williams, who was a seventh-round pick out of Mississippi, replaced Johnson on Sunday.

Johnson, 25, started all four of his games this season and all 47 in which he has played since being selected by the Cardinals with the sixth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

The Cardinals (1-3) host the Lions (2-2) on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.