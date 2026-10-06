Commanders QB shuffle: Jayden Daniels to practice, Marcus Mariota hurt

Quarterback Jayden Daniels will be back to work on the practice field this week, Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Monday, good news for the team considering backup QB Marcus Mariota sprained his right medial collateral ligament Sunday.

Mariota came out of the Commanders' game against the Indianapolis Colts in London for good after getting hurt on a first-quarter sack. That play was the last one before Washington kicked a field goal to take a 6-0 lead, but Indianapolis rallied for a 30-13 victory.

"He'll be working off to the side as it goes through the next week or so," Quinn said of Mariota, who hurt the same ligament in the same knee in Washington's preseason opener this summer.

Looking ahead to the possibility of Daniels being back under center this week to face the visiting New York Giants, Quinn said, "The goal is for him to have a full week of practice, a full week and start on Sunday."

Mariota, in his brief action Sunday, completed 3 of 4 passes for 46 yards. Third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis, a rookie out of Rutgers, connected on 15 of 33 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and one interception in relief.

The Commanders (1-3) went 1-1 with Mariota, 32, as their starter after Daniels dislocated his left (non-throwing) elbow in Week 2. He is 33-for-51 for 340 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions this year.

In NFL action for the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington, Mariota has a 37-47 record as a starter to go with an overall 62.8% completion rate, 18,219 yards, 111 TDs and 62 interceptions.

Daniels, 25, threw two TD passes as Washington lost its season opener at Philadelphia before getting hurt the following week in a defeat at Dallas. He is 29-for-51 for 260 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in 2026. Daniels, 14-12 in his career as a starter, owns a 65.9% completion rate, 5,090 passing yards, 36 scoring passes and 12 picks.