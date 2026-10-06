Eagles consider limiting DT Jalen Carter's reps

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio allowed it's possible defensive tackle Jalen Carter is on the field too much given he's virtually playing with one hand.

Carter is playing with a hairline fracture in his right wrist while leading his position group in total snaps played. Fangio said Carter negatively was impacted last week against the Rams for the first time since he was injured Week 1.

"I think it affected him more this past game than it had been, which is to be expected in a way," Fangio said. "It's hard enough to play this game with two hands. When you have a cast on one it's going to have a negative effect at some point."

Carter said his ability to strike with power to free himself from blocks and overall hand usage becomes more challenging with his wrist wrapped. But that will be necessary for a "few more weeks," he said.

Carter's size and power are a natural crease to the quarterback for teammates even if Carter himself doesn't get pressure. His overall usage has declined since Week 1.

Some of the concern goes to total snaps for the defense as a whole. Including plays not counted because of penalties, the Eagles were on the field for 83 defensive snaps last week.

Fangio said he never wants to blitz until he decides to use extra rushers and he's confident the pass rush will develop. Philadelphia has four total sacks in four games, compared to 12 for Eagles' opponents. Carter has 1.0 sack this season and Nolan Smith leads the team with 2.0.

Carter took down Cam Ward of the Titans in Week 2 and had near-misses on hits against Jayden Daniels (Commanders) and Matthew Stafford (Rams) last week.

The Eagles are confident those near-misses will be pressures and sacks soon enough.

"I just believe in the guys," Fangio said. "We've lost two sacks the last two games due to penalties. Sometimes the ball is coming out quick. I know you guys have a love affair with the sack stat, but the ball is coming out quick."

Last season, when the Eagles started the season 4-0, the Eagles had only 5.0 sacks through four games.

Depth is "being challenged right now" Fangio said, and the Eagles have surrendered 51 total points during the two-game losing streak with the Jaguars (3-1) up this week in London.

"In certain places we're good. In others, you cross your fingers," he said.

One candidate for a breakout on the interior defensive line is tackle Jordan Davis.

"Based on the protection, pushing the pocket is important. I think he's more than capable, we just haven't given him enough opportunity," Fangio said.