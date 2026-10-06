Eagles RT Lane Johnson retires to focus on mental health

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson retired Tuesday after 14 seasons and two Super Bowl championships.

Johnson, 36, who missed Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Rams for personal reasons, said he wants to focus on his mental health.

"I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season. But after a lot of reflection, I've realized that my personal and family priorities have changed. Right now it is critical that I focus on my mental health," he posted on social media.

"I owe it to my teammates, coaches, the organization and the fans to have my head and heart 100 percent in the game. And right now my heart is telling me that it's time to say goodbye to football."

The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro started all 186 games he played with the Eagles, including playoffs, since Philadelphia drafted him with the fourth overall pick in 2013.

"Lane Johnson is an all-time Eagle and one of the best players ever to play his position in NFL history," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "Lane was a major contributor to our team success for 14 seasons, helping to bring two Super Bowl championships and many other memorable moments to the organization and the City of Philadelphia.

"Lane excelled under multiple coaching staffs, maintaining an elite level of play throughout his entire career. His combination of talent, strength, athleticism and intelligence made him a truly unique player in this league. And there is no doubt in my mind that one day he will be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Beyond his on-field accomplishments, Lane has done a tremendous amount to give back to the community through his numerous charitable endeavors. The courage he has shown using his own personal experiences to advocate for mental health awareness has undoubtedly saved lives.

"We appreciate everything Lane has contributed to our organization, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best."

Johnson helped the Eagles win Super Bowls LII and LIX.