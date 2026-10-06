Former TCU, Alabama, Texas A&M coach Dennis Franchione dies

Dennis Franchione, who served as the head coach at Texas A&M, Alabama and TCU among other schools, has died at the age of 75.

TCU confirmed his passing on Tuesday over social media.

Franchione had been diagnosed with cancer in both 2016 and 2021. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the cancer returned earlier this year and that Franchione recently had been put in hospice.

He posted a 127-110 record as a head coach at New Mexico (1992-97), TCU (1998-2000), Alabama (2001-02), Texas A&M (2003-07) and Texas State (2012-15). His victory total raises to 213 when including stops at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas (1981-82), Pittsburg State (1985-89) and Southwest Texas State (1990-91).

Franchione began his coaching career as an assistant at Kansas State in 1978 before becoming the head coach at New Mexico in 1992. He spent six seasons with the Lobos before taking over at TCU, with LaDainian Tomlinson guiding the club to three straight winning seasons.

"Our program's thoughts and prayers are with the Franchione family as well as all those whose lives he impacted," Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes said. "Coach was a true gentleman who loved his time at TCU and set the program on the path to all of the great success that has followed. College football is in a better place for having Dennis Franchione's influence on it, and today is a great loss to all who knew him."

Franchione elected to jump to Alabama in 2001, helping the school win the Independence Bowl that year and 10 games in 2002.

Remembering Coach Dennis Franchione and the memories he gave Alabama Football. Rest in peace, Coach Fran. Forever part of the Crimson Tide story. https://t.co/sclok0gt1w — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 6, 2026

Franchione opted to leave the Crimson Tide with NCAA sanctions looming for violations under former head coach Mike DuBose, and replaced R.C. Slocum at Texas A&M.

Franchione was fired by the Aggies after the 2007 season after acknowledging his personal assistant was sending inside information to boosters for payment.

He was hired by Texas State and spent four seasons with the Bobcats before stepped down in 2015.