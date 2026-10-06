Missouri freshman OL awaiting a heart transplant

Johnnie "DJ" Jones, a freshman offensive lineman at Missouri, is hospitalized in Florida awaiting a heart transplant.

Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced the news on Tuesday while fighting back his emotions.

Drinkwitz said the school's medical staff detected an issue with Jones' heart during an exam this summer. They later sent him to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., for further testing.

"Last week, we found out that Johnnie is now on a heart transplant list," Drinkwitz said. "He's in Mayo, and it's tough right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as they go through this."

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle from Bradenton, Fla., was a consensus a four-star recruit in the Class of 2026 out of Venice High School. He chose Missouri over Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State and others.

Drinkwitz shouted out Jones following the Tigers' 45-17 upset of then-No. 8 Florida on Saturday.

"DJ, we love you, man. We're praying for you. We'll see you," Drinkwitz said.

"I know Johnnie was watching our game," Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "It's just hard. (He's) an 18-year-old with everything in front of him, and you're just not prepared for that kind of news. Our team wasn't prepared for that kind of news. We're praying for him, and I know a lot of Mizzou fans will hopefully join in that prayer because he does need help in a hurry."