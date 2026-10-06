No. 1 Texas eyes third straight win over Oklahoma in Dallas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian understands Oklahoma's situation heading into Saturday's showdown between the top-ranked Longhorns and the Sooners in Dallas.

"We were in the same situation a year ago," Sarkisian said. "We were just coming off losing to Florida. We were a two-loss team. We were a desperate football team and found a way to win and played a really good second half. So we know what it is."

Texas was 3-2 and unranked a year ago heading into the matchup with the undefeated, sixth-ranked Sooners before winning 23-6 and turning its season around.

Now, the Longhorns come into the game undefeated and atop the polls while Oklahoma is scuffling.

The Sooners (2-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) have dropped two of their last three games and have struggled on offense in recent weeks.

Those struggles are highlighted by quarterback John Mateer's ball security issues. Mateer threw an interception and lost two fumbles in a 41-13 loss at Georgia on Sept. 26, heading into last week's bye.

"Even when you struggled and you get judged, it's because I've done good in the past to put me (where) something is expected from me -- from me and from other people," Mateer said. "It's the position I'm in, but I'm learning."

Sooners coach Brent Venables has expressed confidence in Mateer and vowed to stick with his quarterback for now.

Both Sarkisian and Venables alluded to the importance of success on the ground and limiting turnovers Saturday.

"As much as we want to talk about the emotions of the game, as much as we want to talk about the trick plays or the craziness that can happen in this game, it generally comes back to the things that are important to football," Sarkisian said.

Since 2000, the team that wins the rushing battle is 24-2 in the Red River Shootout.

Neither team has been great in that category this season, but Texas has been significantly better than Oklahoma. The Longhorns are averaging 147.3 yards per game on the ground while the Sooners have rushed for 99 yards per game.

The Sooners have struggled with a patchwork offensive line that has been without left tackle Michael Fasusi since he was injured in the team's opener. Fasusi suited up against Georgia and his status for Saturday's game is unclear.

Each team has a player on its roster who has experienced the other side of the rivalry.

For Texas, it's running back Hollywood Smothers. He began his career at Oklahoma in 2023 before spending the next two seasons at North Carolina State and then joining the Longhorns this offseason.

Smothers has 198 yards and two touchdowns this season but was injured ahead of Texas' 20-17 win over Tennessee heading into the Longhorns' bye week.

The Longhorns are hopeful Smothers and tight end Nick Townsend, who was injured in Week 2 against Ohio State, could be ready to return.

Wide receiver Parker Livingstone transferred from Texas to Oklahoma in the offseason and has six catches for 51 yards thus far.

The Longhorns have won the last two meetings, and Oklahoma has not scored a touchdown against them since the final seconds of its 34-30 win in 2023.

Players on both sides said they are ready for one of the most distinctive environments in college sports, with the crowd split at the 50-yard line between the schools' fans.

"You barely ever go to a game, whether home or away, where it's loud at all times," Longhorns defensive lineman Hero Kanu said. "It doesn't matter if offense is on the field or defense, it's loud at all times. ... The adrenaline is staying up."