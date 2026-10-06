No. 12 Utah, Kansas bring staunch defenses into Big 12 matchup

Strength meets strength when No. 12 Utah faces Kansas in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

Both teams can lay claim to having elite Big 12 defenses. The Jayhawks lead the league in total defense, allowing just 244.8 yards per game. The Utes are on top in scoring defense, yielding 10.3 points per contest.

Defensive stinginess, for both teams, is rooted in how well they defend the run. Utah allows just 84.0 yards per game on the ground, while Kansas is surrendering 100.0.

So while the Jayhawks (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) are winless against P4 opponents this season, they are commanding full attention and respect from a Utes team emerging as a team to beat in the Big 12.

"Our guys understand what's at stake and understand that all 12 guaranteed games matter," Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. "If you look across college football, it's hard to win football games, and you got to show up to every game prepared, every game hungry, and never take an opponent lightly."

The Utes (4-0, 1-0) are coming off a bye week following a 31-17 victory at Iowa State. Utah looked unstoppable on offense in the first half before sputtering a bit after halftime.

Still, Utah doesn't have a ton of reasons to hit the proverbial panic button. The Utes have scored 30 or more points in 10 straight games dating back to last season, the longest active streak among FBS teams.

Devon Dampier continues to be efficient and effective at moving the chains, leading the Big 12 in passing efficiency (172.2) and ranking second in completion percentage (.703) while accounting for 224.0 passing yards per game.

Kansas is also in a good spot after drilling Middle Tennessee 55-0 last Saturday.

The Jayhawks posted their first shutout since 2008 and allowed just 138 yards of total offense. They also produced 706 yards on the other side of the ball, setting a new single-game school record for total offense. Dylan Edwards led the way, rushing for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

The 55-point victory was also the largest margin of victory for Kansas against an FBS opponent since 1968.

"Any time you can get on a winning track, the atmosphere in the building day after a game and on Monday, attitudes are a little bit different -- a lot more upbeat, positivity," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "But as we try to remain consistent every day to turn the page and focus in on the next opponent, it's also important (to stay grounded)."

This is the sixth all-time meeting. The Utes hold a 3-2 lead, and the Jayhawks are seeking their first win against Utah since 1951.