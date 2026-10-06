No. 14 Missouri wary of two-loss Texas A&M

Two losses in late September knocked Texas A&M out of the AP Top 25.

The Aggies' opponent this week, No. 14 Missouri, says it is preparing for a team that is better than its record shows.

Coming off a lopsided victory against then-No. 8 Florida last week, Missouri will face Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in a Southeastern Conference matchup in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (4-1, 1-1) plans to focus on Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed, who has been inconsistent this season but burned the Tigers repeatedly in visiting Texas A&M's 38-17 victory last season.

"He's gotten his confidence back, and they're back into a rhythm offensively," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "You know, when he can run and pass, and make plays with his eyes downfield, he is very difficult."

After reaching the College Football Playoff last season, Texas A&M entered 2026 ranked No. 8 in the nation. The Aggies started 2-0 before falling in consecutive weeks to unranked Kentucky and then-No. 10 LSU. Reed struggled in the losses and has thrown four interceptions in five games overall.

The Aggies (3-2, 1-2) bounced back with a 34-7 victory last week against visiting Arkansas, rushing for 231 yards and performing better in pass protection. Reed went 13 of 19 for 170 yards and was the team's co-leader with KJ Edwards (two scores) in rushing with 66 yards. Reed scored on a 1-yard run to build a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said Monday that his team's effective running game probably helped open up the passing game for Reed, who executed several strong throws as a scrambler.

"When he gets an opportunity to play the game that way, to be free and loose, and be able to use his legs, (they are) a huge weapon for him," Elko said.

The coach said he is feeling better about the Aggies.

"You definitely feel mojo, you feel confidence," Elko said. "You feel more positive vibes in and around it when you win.

"We won the turnover margin. We were really good on third down. We were really good getting off the field on third down. We did a really good job scoring touchdowns in the red zone. We didn't give up the touchdown in the red zone the one time they got in it.

"And when you're able to play like that, you're going to be able to win football games."

The Tigers have allowed an average of 2.6 yards per carry, which ranks 12th nationally. In a 45-17 victory against Florida last Saturday, Missouri limited tailback Jadan Baugh to 13 yards rushing on 12 carries after he entered the game with five straight 100-plus yards games dating to 2025.

The SEC named Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, who had 11 tackles Saturday, as a defensive player of the week.

Missouri's offense was just as impressive against the Gators, with Austin Simmons completing 23 of 30 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Simmons has 13 TD passes and no interceptions in 137 passing attempts this season.

Teammate Jamal Roberts rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns vs. Florida, averaging 8.8 yards per carry.

But Missouri won't be able to rest on its recent accomplishments, Drinkwitz said.

"It's all about improving from week to week, and it's just a matter of how focused you are on making sure that gets done," he said.