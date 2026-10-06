Report: Colts DE Arden Key (hamstring) out 3-4 weeks

Indianapolis Colts starting defensive end Arden Key is expected to miss three to four weeks because of a hamstring injury, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen had said Monday that Key would miss "some time" after getting hurt in the 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in London.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau, a 2025 second-round draft pick with no starting experience, and George Gumbs Jr., a 2026 fifth-round pick who has yet to play in a game, are listed behind Key on the Indianapolis depth chart.

Key, 30, has eight tackles, one forced fumble, one-half sack and three quarterback hits in four starts in his first season with Indianapolis (2-2). He signed as a free agent in March.

For his career, Key has 200 tackles, 31 sacks, 39 tackles for loss, 99 QB hits, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 120 regular-season games (50 starts) for the Raiders (2018-20), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2022), Tennessee Titans (2023-25) and Colts.

The Oakland Raiders selected Key in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU.