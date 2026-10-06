Report: Ravens TE Durham Smythe (Achilles) out for season

Baltimore Ravens tight end Durham Smythe will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn Achilles, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

An MRI confirmed the severity of the injury, which occurred during Sunday's 24-18 victory against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

Smythe, 31, is primarily deployed as a blocker and has one catch for 4 yards while playing in four games (all starts) this season with Baltimore.

He has 137 receptions for 1,257 yards and three touchdowns in 133 career games (80 starts) with the Miami Dolphins (2018-24), Chicago Bears (2025) and Ravens. He was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.