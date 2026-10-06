Report: Seahawks decide against signing RB Joe Mixon

The Seattle Seahawks decided against signing veteran running back Joe Mixon to their practice squad, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Mixon worked out for the Seahawks on Monday and underwent a physical. There is no word on what issue led to Seattle reversing course on Mixon, who will remain a free agent.

The Seahawks' only healthy running backs are Emanuel Wilson, George Holani and Velus Jones. Seattle (3-1) placed rookie running back Jadarian Price, the 32nd overall pick in April's draft, on injured reserve Saturday with a chest injury.

Zach Charbonnet will work in team drills during practice this week but won't play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers (4-0), head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Mixon, 30, is a two-time Pro Bowler who last played for the Houston Texans in 2024 following seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He racked up 1,016 yards, 11 touchdowns and a Pro Bowl nod in his 14 games for the Texans. But Mixon missed the 2025 campaign due to a foot injury and was released last March.

Mixon has gained 7,428 yards and scored 60 touchdowns on the ground in 111 career games (102 starts) since entering the league in 2017. He has added another 2,448 yards and 14 touchdowns on 319 receptions.

Charbonnet, 25, has yet to make his season debut after tearing his ACL on Jan. 17 in the NFC Divisional Round defeat of the 49ers on Seattle's path to a Super Bowl championship.