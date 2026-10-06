Unbeaten Duke takes perfect record to Georgia Tech

A third of the way into the regular season, Duke has cemented itself as one of college football's more unheralded success stories.

The Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), despite being the defending ACC champs, are one of just two undefeated power-conference teams to be unranked (joining 5-0 Nebraska).

Ahead of a conference tilt against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, Duke head coach Manny Diaz is fine with going under the radar for the time being.

Fresh off a bye week, the Blue Devils have won three of their four games by double digits and are allowing just 11 points per game -- sixth-fewest in the FBS. However, Diaz is quick to remind his team that it enters a stadium that hasn't seen a Duke win since 2018.

"I think our leadership understands that we don't have anybody in our building that's ever beaten Georgia Tech," Diaz said. "We have a healthy respect for that program and what they do. It's hard to not have an edge when you've got that. This team has a strong desire to do things that last year's team couldn't do. They're well aware that this would be one of those things."

San Jose State transfer Walker Eget has thrown for six touchdowns, while sophomore running back Nate Sheppard ranks third nationally with 644 rushing yards.

Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1) is also coming off a desperately needed bye. Since winning their first eight games of the season a year ago, the Yellow Jackets have dropped seven of their last nine overall.

The last time head coach Brent Key's team played, it allowed 24 unanswered points en route to a 34-27 loss at Stanford.

While the storybook start to 2025 seems like ages ago for the struggling Yellow Jackets, a strong performance on Saturday would be a major step in the right direction.

"It's about collectively binding to the principles and values of the organization. The standards. Standards are not changing," Key said. "It's about playing for the brotherhood in the locker room. Just play for the brotherhood of everybody that's ever worn the white and gold."

First-year starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza has thrown six touchdowns and three interceptions for Georgia Tech, which will be seeking its first FBS victory of the season.