Vikings WR Justin Jefferson watching film with Randy Moss, might rest with bye looming

Having a Lamborghini in the garage might make sense only to an owner tasked with keeping such a prized investment safe.

In similar context, the Vikings are thinking carefully about whether to put All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the field for Week 5, with a bye week -- and nearly two weeks of rehab and rest for his injured ankle -- on deck.

"He's doing great. He kind of got a lot of the initial soreness and things out last week," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "We'll see what he's kind of able to handle from a practice standpoint leading into Sunday, but (we) don't know exactly where he's going to be at. We have the bye next week."

The Vikings (4-0) face the New Orleans Saints (1-3) on Sunday. With no game during the Week 6 slate, resting Jefferson on Sunday against the Saints could mean his next game isn't until Oct. 25, 28 days from the date he was injured.

Jefferson was ruled out last week against the Miami Dolphins. He rested his ankle after being injured on a 10-yard reception in the first quarter of Minnesota's 23-16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

While Jefferson did not practice last week, he has been studying with a well-known pass catcher.

"Randy Moss has been spending some time around the facility and it's been awesome," O'Connell said. "But when Randy and Justin are watching tape together, they come up with some pretty damn good ideas, I've got to say."

Jefferson played in all 17 regular-season games for Minnesota in both 2024 and 2025. The seven-year veteran missed seven games in 2023 with a torn right hamstring.

Jefferson, 27, has collected 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns in three games this season.

Named Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, Jefferson has 592 catches for 8,659 yards and 44 touchdowns in 97 career games (94 starts) since being selected by the Vikings with the 22nd overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.