Aaron Rodgers says Steelers need to turn passion into winning against Colts

Aaron Rodgers has rarely been shy about expressing his emotions during his 22 NFL seasons, occasionally letting his frustrations boil over on the field.

Rodgers views those displays as signs of competitiveness, and the 42-year-old quarterback hopes to help the Pittsburgh Steelers rebound Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

Rodgers was among several Steelers who visibly expressed frustration during their 27-24 loss at Cleveland on Oct. 1. He views the emotional displays as a positive.

"I think it is a positive," Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. "Player-led teams are the best teams. I think anytime you're seeing the fire and the passion from all those guys, it's a good thing."

The Steelers (2-2) are still finding their stride under new coach Mike McCarthy, who previously coached Rodgers for 13 seasons (2006-18) with the Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy acknowledged Monday that his heated sideline exchange with Rodgers was not normal, though he emphasized their longstanding relationship.

"I think the reality of it is it's a 20-year relationship," McCarthy said of Rodgers. "I think the fact that we were able to sit and talk numerous times over the weekend about that and a number of things."

Rodgers has passed for 999 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions through four games.

Running back Jaylen Warren has arguably been Pittsburgh's top offensive performer with 309 rushing yards, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Of course, the Colts (2-2) have one of the top backs in the league in Jonathan Taylor, who is fifth with 353 rushing yards. The seventh-year pro is 49 yards away from reaching 8,000 career yards.

The three-time Pro Bowler ran for 1,585 yards and a league-high 18 rushing scores last season.

But his second-lowest output of last season came in a 27-20 road loss against the Steelers on Nov. 2. Taylor had just 45 yards on 14 carries.

"Jonathan's a really good back," Pittsburgh seven-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said. "He's a home-run hitter. First, second and third down, he does a great job of getting yards. He's dynamic."

Taylor looked in form during last Sunday's 30-13 rout of the Washington Commanders in London. He rushed for 95 yards -- his third time over 90 this season -- and two touchdowns on 20 carries. It was Taylor's third outing with two rushing scores this season.

"It's complementary ball between the trust with the coach and the players," Taylor said of his usage and the success of the running game. "You want to execute at a high level because you want to continue to earn the trust of your coaches and teammates."

Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones has passed for 754 yards but has tossed more interceptions (four) than touchdown passes (three). Jones had season lows in yardage (143) and completion percentage (55.9) against Washington.

One player pointing at himself to play better is two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was beaten on a 47-yard touchdown catch by Washington's Treylon Burks and a 48-yard reception by Dyami Brown.

"There was multiple plays where my best effort was not there, and that's not what I stand for," Gardner said. "That's not the type of person I am. That's not the type of player I am, and that'll never happen again."

Two Pittsburgh players didn't practice due to injuries on Wednesday -- cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Jamel Dean (ankle).

For the Colts, five players sat out. Defensive end Arden Key and receiver Ashton Dulin are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and Jaylon Carlies (ribs) and center Tanor Bortolini (ankle) also missed the session.

In last season's victory, Rodgers passed for 203 yards and one touchdown for Pittsburgh. Jones passed for 342 yards and one score but also was intercepted three times and sacked on five occasions.