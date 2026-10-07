Bengals try to halt skid against winless Dolphins despite injury concerns

The pressure is mounting on the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare to visit the winless Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cincinnati (2-2) has dropped back-to-back games by five points or fewer following a 2-0 start, and coach Zac Taylor is feeling the heat to turn things around before the team's bye week.

Miami (0-4) is still seeking its first win, but has shown improvement on defense over the past two weeks.

Complicating matters for the Bengals is the likely absence of their two top receivers, as Ja'Marr Chase enters the week in concussion protocol and Tee Higgins did not practice Wednesday due to an adductor injury.

The potential absences would further hamper an already one-dimensional offense. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the NFL with 277.5 passing yards per game but is last in the AFC and 31st in the league with just 74.3 rushing yards per contest.

Cincinnati's receiving depth could be tested, with Dohnte Meyers, Colbie Young and practice squad players Jordan Moore and Noah Thomas potentially taking on larger roles. Young (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ranks fifth among quarterbacks with 292.8 yards passing per game and fifth in completion percentage (71.3%).

"Offense is very timing oriented, and so, usually, you know, there's slight differences between guys as far as timing, but for the most part, you're running the route the way that it's supposed to be, and the ball will be there," Burrow said Wednesday.

The Dolphins had not mustered a single sack through their first three games, but that changed drastically last week when they took down Minnesota's Kyler Murray four times. They also kept the Vikings out of the end zone, despite Minnesota's Will Reichard making five field goals to escape with a win.

Disrupting the Bengals' likely short-handed offense is essential for Miami, which has yet to score more than 13 points in a game this season.

"I think he's one of the top, top guys in the league," Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said about Burrow. "He can make all the throws. He's smart. He sees it all. He can get in and out of the right calls constantly at the line of scrimmage."

Miami has been solid against the run so far this season, allowing 3.6 yards per carry, tied for the fifth fewest in the league. Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez ranks second in the NFL in tackles with 46.

Although the Dolphins lost their lead running back, De'Von Achane, to a torn ACL in Week 3, Ollie Gordon ran the ball nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown last week and should see a decent workload against Cincinnati.

In addition to Chase and Higgins, four other Bengals did not practice on Wednesday -- defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (rest/knee), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (groin) and safeties Bryan Cook (ankle) and Kyle Dugger (quad). Safety Jordan Battle (hamstring), linebacker Barrett Carter (ankle), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (wrist) and guard Dalton Risner (knee) were limited.

Four Dolphins players did not practice Wednesday -- receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle), edge Rob Beal Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Jackson Woodard (ankle) and cornerback Reese Taylor (quad). Long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder), receiver Chris Bell (knee), cornerback Julius Brents (heel), offensive tackle Austin Jackson (knee), defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (toe) and safety Dante Trader Jr. (shin) were limited.