Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon defends presence on sideline

Indianapolis Colts principal owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is tuning out the noise from critics questioning her presence on the sideline during game days.

Irsay-Gordon found herself in the spotlight after television cameras captured her approaching a coach and asking questions during Sunday's 30-13 victory over the Washington Commanders in London.

While some have been outspoken about her presence on the sideline, she contends that she's trying to listen to what matters.

"I like to say on a good day I have like a fifth-grade reading level understanding of the game and just the basic concepts of what we're trying to do, depending on the week and depending on our opponent and depending on the situation," Irsay-Gordon told Front Office Sports Tonight on Monday in London.

"But I think, then, it just helps to understand and to ask questions because I think one of the things, in my opinion, like being a good leader is about listening, really to understand. And I think that's what the best teams do."

Irsay-Gordon, 45, has been actively involved in various front office roles with the Colts. She transitioned to principal owner in the succession plan put in place by her father, late owner and CEO Jim Irsay, prior to his death on May 21, 2025.

Irsay-Gordon served as an intern for the Colts and is a member of multiple league committees. She attended owners meetings and tended to official league business at her father's side -- and independently on behalf of ownership -- since 2004.

She and her siblings -- Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson -- were named as vice chairs/co-owners of the Colts in 2012.