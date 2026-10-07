ESPN to stream Super Bowl LXI on Disney+ (NFL)

Kirby Lee

Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; A general view of the Vince Lombardi trophy at SoFi Stadium and Lake Park. The facility will host Super Bowl XLVI in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL

ESPN to stream Super Bowl LXI on Disney+

By Field Level Media

Oct 7, 2026an hour ago

Super Bowl LXI will be available to customers on the streaming service Disney+ in addition to airing on ESPN and ABC, the networks announced Wednesday.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The first Super Bowl produced by ESPN will feature broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Disney+ subscribers will have access to the main telecast as well as the Spanish version on ESPN Deportes. Disney+ will stream the game to 55 countries, including growing NFL markets in Brazil and Australia.

Prior to Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN will do a test run of sorts. The network will simulcast two "Monday Night Football" games on Disney+, including the Week 7 game between the Dallas Cowboys and host Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 26.

--Field Level Media

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