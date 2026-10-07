ESPN to stream Super Bowl LXI on Disney+

Super Bowl LXI will be available to customers on the streaming service Disney+ in addition to airing on ESPN and ABC, the networks announced Wednesday.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The first Super Bowl produced by ESPN will feature broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Disney+ subscribers will have access to the main telecast as well as the Spanish version on ESPN Deportes. Disney+ will stream the game to 55 countries, including growing NFL markets in Brazil and Australia.

Prior to Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN will do a test run of sorts. The network will simulcast two "Monday Night Football" games on Disney+, including the Week 7 game between the Dallas Cowboys and host Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 26.