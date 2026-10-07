Giants WR Braxton Berrios (foot) to miss rest of season

New York Giants wide receiver and primary kick and punt returner Braxton Berrios announced on Tuesday that he will require surgery on his injured foot and miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

Berrios made the announcement on Instagram, saying, "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't miserable right now."

The eight-year veteran has played in only 14 regular-season games over the last three seasons. In 2024, he suffered a torn ACL in his second of two seasons in Miami. Last year, Berrios only saw action in four regular-season games for the Houston Texans. He did play in the Texans' playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

Berrios fielded a pair of punt returns on Sunday for minus-2 yards in a 36-24 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals. He was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

For the season, the Miami (Fla.) product averaged 27.6 yards per return on five kickoff returns. He had one target but no receptions on 24 snaps as a wide receiver.

Berrios, 31, put together a standout four-year run with the New York Jets (2019-22). He earned All-Pro honors in 2021, averaging 30.4 yards per kickoff return and amassing 1,524 all-purpose yards.

For his career, Berrios has played in 95 games, producing 11 touchdowns (six receiving, four rushing, one kick return) and 5,074 all-purpose yards.