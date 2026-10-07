Giants WR Malik Nabers sits out practice with 'sore' right knee

A sore right knee -- the same knee he underwent surgery on for a torn ACL and meniscus in October 2025 -- kept New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers out of practice Wednesday.

Following the team's two-hour practice in preparation for Sunday's game at the Washington Commanders, the Pro Bowl receiver appeared to walk with a slight limp but told reporters he was "just sore."

"We'll see how the next day goes, but through the week, I'm usually sore," he added. "But this one was kind of a little bit more sore, but I always continue to fight through it."

Nabers, 23, tore his ACL while attempting to make a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28, 2025. He underwent a cleanup procedure in April, then returned to the field for the start of training camp and was in the starting lineup in Week 1.

Nabers produced his best game since his return in Sunday's 36-24 home victory over the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in six of seven targets for 112 yards and a score. He has 18 receptions, one touchdown and a team-leading 208 yards in four games.

In Sunday's game, fellow Giants receiver Braxton Berrios sustained a season-ending foot injury.

When told of Nabers' knee soreness, coach John Harbaugh said, "I'll take him at his word then."

"He's doing great, yeah," Harbaugh said. "He had a great day. Great spirits today. He had a good work day."

Nabers, 23, is in his third season after being selected sixth overall by the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie and has amassed 145 receptions for 1,683 yards and 10 touchdowns in his 23 career games (21 starts).

In other injury news for the Giants, defensive lineman Chauncey Golston is exploring his options after suffering a neck injury against the Cardinals.

"Chauncey Golston's neck injury ‘could be' long term; he's getting second opinions," Harbaugh told reporters.

Golston, 28, is in his second season with the Giants and has 12 tackles in four games (two starts). In 78 games (19 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys (2021-24) and the Giants, the 2021 third-round pick has 167 tackles, one interception, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and 18 quarterback hits.