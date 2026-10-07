NFL, NFLPA: Player celebrations imitating drinking not considered violations

To draw a clearer line between player expression and poor sportsmanship, the NFL and the NFL Players Association issued a joint statement on Wednesday outlining which celebrations are and aren't appropriate.

Mimicking drinking a beverage -- which recently drew league fines that were later rescinded on appeal - is no longer a violation.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk -- whose nickname is "Juice" and for years has celebrated on the field by pretending to drink -- had been fined $14,926 for what the league interpreted as chugging a beer after his 6-yard touchdown catch in a 35-13 home win against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 20.

The league rescinded the fine Wednesday for Juszczyk, as well as another for Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson for imitating drinking some kind of beverage, ESPN reported.

"... recent celebrations imitating drinking a beverage will not be considered violations or result in discipline," the joint statement said. "The league-wide guidance provides players with greater clarity on how they can celebrate while remaining within the rules."

The statement listed behaviors that are prohibited and could result in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, a fine, or both. Gestures that depict violence, including the use of guns or other weapons or gang-related signs, may result in discipline. Gestures that depict smoking or drug use, and sexual gestures, were also listed.

A new step comes when conduct "falls into a gray area," per the statement. Instead of a fine, the league will contact the player and "provide direction before imposing discipline." Continued use of the identified celebration, however, could result in future fines.

NFLPA executive director JC Tretter wrote Wednesday on his X account that there was "an unusual spike" in the second and third weeks of the season, with 20 fines for celebrations.

"All 20 fines were appealed and are now before the neutral appeal officers, with some already being overturned," Tretter wrote. "We raised this issue and pushed for greater clarity around what will and won't result in discipline. When something falls into a gray area, communication and education should come before punishment. We're glad the league will seek to educate players before immediately defaulting to a fine."