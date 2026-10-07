NFL rescinds Kyle Juszczyk's 'beer chugging' fine

The NFL rescinded the $14,296 fine it imposed on San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk after mistakenly interpreting his celebration gesture as chugging a beer, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Nicknamed "Juice," the 10-time Pro Bowl selection insisted he was miming drinking juice after his 6-yard touchdown catch in a 35-13 home victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 20.

The league eventually agreed, announcing it was withdrawing the fine "because his celebration was simulating drinking a juice box, not a beer....Mr. Juszczyk finally stated that the fine is hypocritical with the amount of Bud Light sponsorships surrounding the NFL," per ESPN.

Juszczyk previously was fined $20,033 for using his helmet to make a block in the season-opening win against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia on Sept. 10.

The veteran is expected to be sidelined a couple of weeks after hyperextending his knee during Sunday's 24-14 win against the visiting Denver Broncos.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a low hit by Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron that appeared to bend Juszczyk's knee backward. He remained on the field for several minutes before being helped to the sideline by trainers.

Juszczyk, 35, is in his 10th season with the 49ers. He has four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in four games this season.

He has 309 career receptions for 2,932 yards and 21 touchdowns in 210 games (163 starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-16) and 49ers. He also has rushed 69 times for 234 yards and six scores. A fourth-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2013, Juszczyk was named first-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2025.