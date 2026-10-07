Raiders, tight ends pose challenge for injured Patriots at home

Limiting tight end production will be high on the list of priorities for the New England Patriots' defense Sunday when the Patriots face the Las Vegas Raiders in Foxborough, Mass.

Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer give the Raiders (3-1) a strong tandem at tight end. Bowers missed the first two games of the season due to a knee injury, but he caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in a Week 3 victory over New Orleans and had six receptions for 86 yards and a TD in a loss to Kansas City last week.

Las Vegas' tight ends -- Bowers, Mayer and Ian Thomas -- have been targeted a league-high 53 times this season, recording 39 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Bowers caught five passes for 103 yards during a Week 1 victory over the Patriots (2-2) last year.

"Yeah, I can't say enough about them," New England coach Mike Vrabel said. "What (Bowers) does at his size, the speed, the route craft, and being able to catch at the catch point. He's like a big slot receiver. He has downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes, he runs routes like a receiver, but then also he's got the ability to double guys up inside.

"I think that (Mayer) has really turned into a complete tight end, and everything that I think people that looked at him coming out of the draft envisioned. The ability to play at the line of scrimmage, the ability to block, but also be able to excel in the pass game."

Las Vegas and Detroit are the only NFL teams that have scored at least 26 points in every game this season.

"Big challenge this week -- on the road against a team that was in the Super Bowl last year," Las Vegas quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "They have the respect of the whole league, tough place to play, so it's gonna take our best effort.

"We as a team and we as individuals have a good process we're gonna stick to and trust that will get us ready for what we have to do on Sunday."

New England quarterback Drake Maye struggled in his first three games this season -- six interceptions and one touchdown pass -- but was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in last Sunday's 29-26 victory at Buffalo. He also gained 54 yards on eight rushing attempts.

"In this league you have to play good football to end up on the right side of things," Maye said.

Las Vegas starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton both practiced Wednesday. Powers-Johnson missed last week's game against Kansas City with a groin injury. Thornton has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury for the Raiders' first four games.

Receiver Jalen Nailor didn't practice. He entered concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

New England was without cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (shoulder) last week against Buffalo. Barmore was limited in practice Wednesday, while Gonzalez did not practice. Cornerback Carlton Davis (neck) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) also did not practice.