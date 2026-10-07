Ravens acquire Pro Bowl C Cam Jurgens from Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens acquired two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

The Ravens pocketed a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in exchange for a fifth-round selection in that same draft and a second-round pick in 2028.

"Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process. He's a young foundational piece along our offensive line -- a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore. We are confident that Cam will significantly impact our team and community," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

Baltimore was seeking an answer at center after All-Pro Tyler Linderbaum departed in free agency, triggering a turnstile effect at the position. Vega Ioane is the fourth player the Ravens have tried at center.

The Eagles subtract Jurgens from the roster just as six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement. Johnson retired Tuesday after 14 seasons and two Super Bowl championships.

Johnson, 36, who missed Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Rams for personal reasons, said he wants to focus on his mental health.

Jurgens, who has played both guard and center, is expected to make his Ravens debut next week against the Cleveland Browns because he is currently in concussion protocol.

Jurgens, 27, took over for the retired Jason Kelce and played in 20 regular-season and playoff games (19 starts) during the Eagles' run to a title in Super Bowl LIX.

Signed to a four-year, $68 million extension in 2025, Jurgens started all four games this season and 45 of the 62 in which he has appeared since Philadelphia drafted him in the second round out of Nebraska in 2022.

We have agreed to trade C Cam Jurgens and a 2027 7th-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick and a 2028 2nd-round pick. https://t.co/8BtXXXtl2K — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 7, 2026

The Ravens shuffled Ioane from guard to center for last Sunday's 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Vegas was selected 14th overall in this year's draft out of Penn State.

Center Jovaughn Gwyn sustained a fractured fibula in Baltimore's 34-31 win over Dallas on Sept. 27 and is expected to miss two to three months.

The Ravens also lost center Ethan Pocic in the victory over the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro due to a long-term knee injury.

Baltimore already was without center Danny Pinter, expected to be the opening-week starter, to a season-ending knee injury in training camp.