Ravens rest Lamar Jackson, prepare Tyler Huntley for Falcons

Lamar Jackson is not practicing as the Ravens start their on-field preparation for the Falcons, with Tyler Huntley expected to be the starting quarterback when Baltimore travels to Atlanta for their Week 5 matchup.

Jackson did not play in the second half last Sunday because of an ankle injury suffered in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. When he exited the stadium, Jackson was wearing a protective boot and Ravens head coach Jesse Minter hinted there was concern he could miss his 18th career game due to injury. The Ravens are 6-11 in the previous 17 games Jackson missed.

Tight end Mark Andrews said Wednesday the Ravens are confident Tyler Huntley can operate the offense if called upon. Rookie Joe Fagnano was on the field as Huntley's backup when Wednesday's practice began.

"Can't take anything away from Lamar obviously, but we have a lot of trust and work in with Snoop," Andrews said. "For us it's just going be able to go in there, have his back because he's such a great player as well, go in there and fly around and have a good time."

Baltimore was 2-2 last season without Jackson. Huntley has started 11 games in place of Jackson and has a 5-6 record.

Minter said Monday he didn't know for sure what Jackson's timetable for a return looked like.

"I really don't think it's going to be crazy long term, but we'll see what happens," Minter said.