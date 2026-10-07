Report: Commanders work out QB Jack Plummer

The Washington Commanders worked out UFL MVP quarterback Jack Plummer on Wednesday morning, NFL Network reported.

Plummer, 26, performed well but the Commanders do not plan to sign him at this time, according to the report.

Washington's quarterback room has been dealing with injuries to Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (knee).

Daniels could return to the lineup on Sunday when the Commanders (1-3) host the division-leading New York Giants (3-1).

Washington also has seventh-round rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis on the roster.

Plummer also has worked out for the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins since winning MVP honors with the Orlando Storm in 2026.

He went 8-2 and led the UFL in passing yards (2,188), completions (195) and quarterback rating (104.1) while throwing 17 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Undrafted out of Purdue in 2024, Plummer spent time on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad that season.