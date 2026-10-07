Report: Eagles to elevate RB Dameon Pierce to 53-man roster

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating running back Dameon Pierce to their 53-man roster, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The addition of Pierce comes on the heels of fellow running backs Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby sustaining injuries in the Eagles' 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Barkley reportedly is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, while Bigsby was placed on IR with a core injury that requires surgery.

Will Shipley is expected to serve as the lead back for Philadelphia (2-2) in its game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) on Sunday in London.

Pierce, 26, has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game this season after competing in five contests in 2025 split between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

He has 419 carries for 1,684 yards and eight touchdowns in 43 games (20 starts) since being selected by the Texans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.