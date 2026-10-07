Unbeaten Vikings chase 5-0 start against Saints

The Minnesota Vikings are one of just three undefeated teams in the NFL.

The fact that they have one of the league's worst offenses statistically makes their record all the more impressive.

"I love where we are in the won-lost column," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "I love where we are in the turnover-margin column."

Minnesota (4-0) is tied with San Francisco and Kansas City for the league's best record, largely because its defense has allowed an NFL-low 12.8 points per game. The Vikings are also tied with the Chiefs for the second-best turnover margin (plus-5), one behind Jacksonville.

The Vikings are last in the league in passing (156.0), second-to-last in total offense (262.8) and 18th in scoring (21.5), and they have won two games in which they failed to score a touchdown, including a 15-10 triumph over visiting Miami last Sunday.

"I know we haven't scored a touchdown in a while," O'Connell said, "but as we learned late in that last game, sometimes it's by our own doing."

O'Connell was referencing tight end T.J. Hockenson's decision to slide at the Miami 2-yard line rather than score after catching a third-down pass for a first down with just over two minutes remaining. With the Dolphins out of timeouts, Kyler Murray secured the victory with three kneel-downs, despite Minnesota committing 11 penalties for 85 yards.

The Vikings have placed significant emphasis on ball security after turning the ball over more times than any other team in the league last season (30). O'Connell said he would like to see the improved ball security complemented by more explosive plays.

Minnesota signed former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to its practice squad Wednesday. O'Connell said he believes Beckham can be ready to play Sunday if the Vikings decide to elevate him to the active roster to add juice to their passing game.

"Statistics are great," O'Connell said. "I think they tell a story. I don't think they tell the whole story."

One stat that tells a significant part of Minnesota's story is its league-leading 16 sacks, which have been produced by one of the most blitz-happy defenses in the league.

The Vikings' defense, especially the pass rush, is a major concern for New Orleans (1-3), which has allowed 12 sacks, tied for the third-highest total in the league.

The Saints are coming off their worst performance of the season, a 45-24 loss to visiting Atlanta on Monday night.

"Sometimes you have one of those unfortunate games that go that way," New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore said. "It's about how you respond moving forward because that game's never coming back."

Quarterback Tyler Shough said the team is moving the competitive phase of practice from the end to the beginning in hopes that it will lead to a better start Sunday. The Saints have faced early double-digit deficits in three of their four games. Shough (hand) was listed as limited for Wednesday's practice.

"We've got to do a better job of executing earlier," Shough said. "It comes down to relentless execution. It starts with establishing the run, establishing a good drop-back play-action passing game, keeping it balanced and going from there to develop a good rhythm."

The Saints rank 27th in rushing offense (88.5), but fourth in passing offense (278.5) and ninth in total offense (367.0).

Minnesota never trailed in its victory against Miami, and New Orleans trailed the entire way after Atlanta's Bijan Robinson ran 59 yards for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage.

Two Vikings starters missed practice Wednesday -- wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) and tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion). Cornerback Chuck Demmings (hamstring) also missed practice, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) and tackle Brain O'Neill (knee) were limited.

Five Saints missed practice -- linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf), running back Alvin Kamara (back), wide receivers Chris Olave (rest) and Barion Brown (thigh) and edge Anfernee Jennings (knee).