Bears RB D'Andre Swift limited, Kyle Monangai DNP again

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift was a limited participant in practice Thursday, one day after sitting out the session due to hip and knee injuries.

Fellow running back Kyle Monangai, however, did not participate in the session for the second straight day due to thumb and toe injuries.

The Bears (3-1) would like to have both backs on the field Sunday when they face the host Green Bay Packers (2-2).

Monangai contributed 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in Chicago's 23-12 victory over the New York Jets last Sunday. He earned a majority of the carries after Swift lost a fumble. Swift gained 58 yards on 13 attempts but has two fumbles since Week 2.

Monangai has a team-leading 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Swift has 311 and three, respectively.

Quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) also sat out practice on Thursday, while linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (quad) did as well after being limited in Wednesday's session.