BYU tailback LJ Martin out 4-6 weeks with leg injury

BYU running back LJ Martin will be out four to six weeks due to a leg injury, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The star tailback was ruled out on Tuesday for the eighth-ranked Cougars' Friday night home game against Iowa State. He was injured last weekend in BYU's 17-10 victory at TCU.

Martin was tabbed the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last fall after rushing for 1,305 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns on the 236 carries. In 2026, he is averaging 7.8 yards per attempt while rushing for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

His absence will figure to loom large for a critical nonconference matchup against No. 3 Notre Dame on Oct. 17 in Provo, Utah.

BYU (4-0) also has games at UCF (Oct. 24) and vs. Arizona State (Oct. 31) later this month before its annual "Holy War" matchup with No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City on Nov. 7.

Previous No. 2 running back Sione Moa sustained a knee injury in Week 1 and remains out. Preston Rex (94 yards and two TDs on 18 carries) is likely to start in their absence, with Journee Tonga (157 yards and 1 TD on 19 carries) and Devaughn Eka (87 yards and 1 TD on 12 carries) also factoring in.