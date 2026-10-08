Commanders waive rookie RB Kaytron Allen

The Washington Commanders on Thursday waived running back Kaytron Allen, who was a sixth-round draft pick this past April.

Allen, 23, saw snaps in each of Washington's four games so far and rushed 12 times for 41 yards. He also appeared on special teams.

However, the Commanders brought back veteran Austin Ekeler earlier this season to complement starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt and No. 2 back Rachaad White, who have gotten the bulk of the work in Washington's backfield.

Allen starred for four seasons at Penn State, where he never rushed for fewer than 867 yards. He finished his college career with 769 attempts for 4,180 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns, along with 70 receptions for 490 yards and four TDs.

He earned second-team All-America honors from the AFCA in 2025, when he racked up 1,303 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.