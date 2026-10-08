Falcons ride Michael Penix Jr., ground game into showdown vs. Ravens

Three weeks ago, fans and media members alike scoffed at the fact that the national audience would be subjected to watching the Atlanta Falcons in three consecutive primetime games.

Ahead of a Sunday night tilt with the visiting Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons (2-2) have turned into appointment viewing.

Since returning quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from injury, no team in the NFL has scored as many points as Atlanta (80) across the last two weeks.

Following blowout road wins at Green Bay and New Orleans, the red-hot Falcons will be in search of a primetime sweep.

Penix, who was sidelined while recovering from a partially torn ACL the first two weeks of the season, has completed 73.3% of his passes for 479 yards in the two victories.

The duo of Bijan Robinson (494 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and backup Brian Robinson Jr. (194 yards, four scores) spearheads an offense that ranks second in the NFL by averaging 181 rushing yards per game.

"When everybody's doing their job, you've got a chance," Atlanta head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "And when everybody does their job and then you have talented runners like Bijan and Brian, they don't need a big hole. You can give these guys creases and they can run through arm tackles. Having said that, these are tough outings and tough defenses that you're going against. You really have to be on point to have success in the run game versus teams like Baltimore."

The Ravens (3-1) will gear up for their first trip to Atlanta since quarterback Lamar Jackson's rookie season in 2018 but they could be playing without their two-time MVP.

Jackson exited last week's 24-18 victory over the Tennessee Titans just before halftime with an ankle sprain. Baltimore's first-year head coach, Jesse Minter, wasn't ready on Wednesday to take a strong stance on his quarterback's availability.

"There's a lot of time between now and Sunday," Minter said. "To Lamar's credit, he's getting a lot of treatment and there will be a point later in the week where we'll figure out where he's at. When he's ready to play, he'll be ready to play."

If Jackson isn't able to go, backup Tyler Huntley will make his 17th career start. In relief last week, Huntley was 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards.

The Ravens acquired two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday for a 2027 fifth-round selection and a 2028 second-round pick.

"He's been really well developed and well trained," Minter said of Jurgens. "Mentally, he's at a really high level. We'll have to catch him up a bit, but a guy like that, with experience playing in a few different offenses, that will help him."

Baltimore linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf) didn't practice on Wednesday.

Atlanta veteran offensive tackle Jake Matthews, who became the fourth player in team history to reach 200 career starts against New Orleans, didn't practice Wednesday with a groin injury. Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (concussion/neck) also was a non-participant in the session.