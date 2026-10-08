Jayden Daniels set to return as Commanders host Giants

Quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to practice this week and is expected to start Sunday when the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants in an NFC East matchup in Landover, Md.

The division-leading Giants (3-1) are coming off a 36-24 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals and are seeking their first 4-1 start since 2022.

Washington (1-3) returns home after a disappointing 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Daniels, who dislocated his non-throwing left elbow in Week 2, is opting not to undergo surgery and will wear a brace.

"I'm super confident," Daniels said. "I mean, just putting in the countless hours of work and preparation, just go out there and give myself the best opportunity to perform to the best of my ability on Sunday."

Washington was penalized 10 times in London, while Indianapolis was flagged just once. Pre-snap penalties have wiped out two touchdowns over the past two weeks, prompting a tweak in practice.

"I wanted to make sure our emphasis was on our mental discipline," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "We have to get that right."

Quarterback Jameis Winston will make his third start in place of Jaxson Dart, who is out for the season due to a knee injury. J.J. McCarthy could be the backup. Winston passed for 250 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Cardinals.

"It felt good to get a win," Winston said, "but I desire to be so much better for this team and to play faster, to play more precise, to really be my very best, and I just want to keep getting 1% better every day."

The Giants are 0-1 on the road this season after going 1-8 away from home in 2025. The Commanders won their home opener, upsetting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Washington's Marcus Mariota left the Week 4 game with a MCL sprain. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced him and likely will back up Daniels on Sunday.

The Commanders also lost wide receiver Jaylin Lane to a left ankle injury that likely will keep him out the rest of the season.

In addition to Mariota, Commanders who did not practice on Wednesday included wide receivers Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring), defensive end Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle) and safeties Percy Butler (hamstring) and Tyler Owens (hamstring). Among those who were limited were linebacker Sonny Styles (groin), guard Sam Cosmi (concussion), running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin), tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) and tight end Ben Sinnott (rib).

Three Washington players -- cornerback Trey Amos (ankle), defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad) and running back Jeremy McNichols (quad) -- were designated to return to practice from injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list and were limited on Wednesday.

Giants kick returner/receiver Braxton Berrios left the team's Sunday game with a foot/ankle injury and will undergo season-ending surgery.

New York players who did not practice on Wednesday were wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), running back Najee Harris (personal), safety Jason Pinnock (concussion) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin). Tight end Isaiah Likely (knee/groin), tight end Chris Manhertz (shoulder) and running back Cam Skattebo (shoulder) were limited.

The Commanders' offense is averaging 314.8 yards per game (19th in the NFL), while the Giants are gaining 283.3 yards per contest (26th), including 110.5 on the ground.

"Defenses are playing us pretty well," Giants coach John Harbaugh said. "As we get better, we'll probably have more longer runs. Also, if we make them pay a little more with play-action, I think that'll loosen them up a little bit, probably. But we just got to keep getting better."

The Giants are allowing 314.3 yards per game (ninth) and the Commanders are giving up 336.0 (18th).

The difference in points allowed is stark, with New York allowing 19.8 per game (eighth) and the Commanders 30.5 (30th).

The Commanders won both meetings last season, 21-6 at home in Week 1 and 29-21 at New York in Week 15.