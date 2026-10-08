Lions, Cardinals try to reverse defensive difficulties

Defensive struggles have plagued both the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals through four games, giving each team plenty to address before their Sunday matchup in Glendale, Ariz.

The Lions (2-2) rank 31st in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 31.8 points per game, and last in passing defense at 304.0 yards per contest. The Cardinals (1-3) rank 29th in scoring defense, allowing 29.3 points per game. Arizona has lost three straight while surrendering at least 31 points in each defeat.

The Lions are undefeated in the past six meetings between the two teams, with one tie. Detroit most recently came to Arizona in September 2024 and handed the Cardinals a 20-13 defeat, with quarterback Jared Goff throwing for two touchdowns and 199 yards.

This week, however, the Lions are still likely to be without starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Branch returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since tearing his Achilles last December, but he is unlikely to play on Sunday.

Goff has yet to throw an interception in 161 pass attempts this season, while tossing nine touchdown passes. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jahmyr Gibbs rank in the NFL's top 10 in receiving and rushing yards, respectively, with St. Brown recording five touchdown catches and Gibbs five rushing touchdowns. It's coach Dan Campbell's defense that needs to find consistency.

"I know there's some frustration and there's a lot of worry, there's a lot of anxiety over what it is," Campbell said. "But I'm a big believer (that) we can improve what's here right now. ... I understand what it is, but I'm also not in panic mode. I've got to get these guys better. We have to get these guys better collectively. And some of that is the other two units picking up the slack in some areas. It's not just one unit."

The Cardinals received bad news this week, learning that starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. tore his left biceps in the team's 36-24 loss to the New York Giants last week. Johnson, a former sixth draft overall pick, has 47 career starts in three-plus NFL seasons.

The Cardinals are trying to get more from their top pick in this year's draft, Jeremiyah Love. The 21-year-old running back missed time in August because of an ankle injury and is now managing an issue with his other ankle, although coach Mike LaFleur does not expect it to keep him out Sunday.

"The best I can tell you guys is maintenance. Maintenance throughout the day, and you get to Sunday," LaFleur said on Wednesday.

The Cardinals' offense has looked good at times, especially when quarterback Jacoby Brissett is in rhythm with improving wide receiver Michael Wilson and high-volume target Trey McBride, one of the NFL's top tight ends.

McBride's 33 catches lead the team, and Wilson's 258 yards lead Arizona in receiving. Love is the leading rusher but has shared carries this season with Tyler Allgeier.

The Cardinals hope former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. is turning things around, as the wide receiver made his first touchdown reception of the season last week against the Giants. Harrison has largely been a disappointment since his 2024 rookie campaign, and he has only five catches for 85 yards this year.