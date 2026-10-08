Missouri freshman OL undergoes heart transplant

Missouri freshman offensive lineman Johnnie "DJ" Jones underwent heart transplant surgery Wednesday night and was recovering in the hospital, Eli Drinkwitz announced Thursday morning.

It was just Tuesday that Drinkwitz announced that Jones, 18, was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., and in urgent need of a transplant.

Drinkwitz said the school's medical staff detected an issue with Jones' heart during an exam this summer. They later sent him to the clinic for further testing.

"We are incredibly grateful for the medical team who cared for DJ and for the donor and donor family whose extraordinary gift made this possible," Drinkwitz wrote Thursday in a statement posted to social media. "Please continue to keep DJ, his family, the donor family, and his caregivers in your prayers as he begins the recovery process.

"We are so thankful for the incredible prayers and support from the entire Mizzou Family. We will continue to update you when we can."

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle from Bradenton, Fla., was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2026 out of Venice High School. The 247Sports consensus listed him as the No. 16 player at his position in the nation.

Jones chose Missouri over Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State and others.